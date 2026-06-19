Two dead in apparent domestic-related shooting in Brandon: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — Two adults are dead after a shooting inside a residence in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Burlwood Street around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunfire. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related, and all parties involved have been accounted for.