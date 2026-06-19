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Two dead in apparent domestic-related shooting in Brandon: HCSO

Brandon shooting
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Brandon shooting
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BRANDON, Fla. — Two adults are dead after a shooting inside a residence in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Burlwood Street around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunfire. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related, and all parties involved have been accounted for.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

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10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

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