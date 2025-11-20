Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Public viewing today for DJ Dedrick Sykes shot and killed in Ybor City

Public viewing today for local DJ killed
Public viewing today for local DJ killed
download 11.png
Posted
and last updated

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening for a local DJ killed last week in Ybor City.

Dedrick Sykes, who worked at 7th and Grove lounge for over six years and performed at wedding venues throughout Tampa and Lakeland, was fatally shot on East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street on Nov. 14.

Tampa police describe the incident as a verbal argument that escalated into a shooting.

Police say they are withholding the shooter’s name because the individual is claiming self-defense, has not been charged, and releasing the identity could impact the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

On Nov. 17, some of Syke's friends gathered for a press conference outside Tampa Police headquarters and urged police to release more information about the shooter.

Tampa police said additional details will be released when they become available. This is an ongoing investigation.

The viewing for Sykes begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Plant City.

Related coverage:

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.