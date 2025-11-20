Public viewing today for DJ Dedrick Sykes shot and killed in Ybor City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening for a local DJ killed last week in Ybor City.

Dedrick Sykes, who worked at 7th and Grove lounge for over six years and performed at wedding venues throughout Tampa and Lakeland, was fatally shot on East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street on Nov. 14.

Tampa police describe the incident as a verbal argument that escalated into a shooting.

Police say they are withholding the shooter’s name because the individual is claiming self-defense, has not been charged, and releasing the identity could impact the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

On Nov. 17, some of Syke's friends gathered for a press conference outside Tampa Police headquarters and urged police to release more information about the shooter.

Tampa police said additional details will be released when they become available. This is an ongoing investigation.

The viewing for Sykes begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Plant City.

