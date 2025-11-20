Public viewing today for DJ Dedrick Sykes shot and killed in Ybor City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening for a local DJ killed last week in Ybor City.
Dedrick Sykes, who worked at 7th and Grove lounge for over six years and performed at wedding venues throughout Tampa and Lakeland, was fatally shot on East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street on Nov. 14.
Tampa police describe the incident as a verbal argument that escalated into a shooting.
Police say they are withholding the shooter’s name because the individual is claiming self-defense, has not been charged, and releasing the identity could impact the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
On Nov. 17, some of Syke's friends gathered for a press conference outside Tampa Police headquarters and urged police to release more information about the shooter.
Tampa police said additional details will be released when they become available. This is an ongoing investigation.
The viewing for Sykes begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Plant City.
Related coverage:
- Tampa police identify victim in fatal Ybor City shooting
- Beloved Tampa DJ shot and killed in Ybor, shooter claims self-defense amid calls for justice
- Activists demand answers as Tampa Police investigates fatal shooting of beloved DJ
- Man shot and killed after roadway dispute: TPD
'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene
No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.