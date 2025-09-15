Retired Bucs' players and cheerleaders give back to team's youngest fans

TAMPA, Fla. — Just because a player retires from the NFL doesn’t mean they retire from the community. In many cases, former players go on to have even a bigger impact off the field than on it. That’s the case of the NFL Alumni Association Tampa Bay.

The organization, consisting of retired players and cheerleaders, visited the Jackson Heights NFL Youth Education Town Center this month to kick off the season.

They say the best part about being part of this group is the opportunity to go out into the community and meet the Bucs’ youngest fans

“We want to mentor, we want to help strengthen, we want to be there for the support, we have 35 chapters throughout the country,” said President Walter Carter.

The YET Center says many of its students grow up in low-income situations. An encounter with a former player will be something they remember forever.

“Some of them have never been to a game, some of them only see their heroes on TV, so guess what, their heroes can come to them,” said Jamal Jefferson, with the YET center.

The former Bucs included Carter, Martin, Gramatica and Jeff George. They even had a former Packer, Mike Butler. When it comes to NFL Alumni, everyone is on the same team.

“Just to put a smile on a kid's face and let them know with hard work anything is possible and that’s what we want to preach to them, like make sure you study, make sure you take care of your education,” said Gramatica.

WFTS

They say the bond between player and fan is one of the best parts of the NFL experience.

“And not only did the fans support me, but the whole community supported me, so I feel it’s my responsibility to give back,” said George.

Former Bucs' cheerleader Lynn Murray was on the sidelines during the team’s inaugural season. She is proud to still be connecting with fans a half a century later.

“For me, I’m a former schoolteacher, so when I cheered, I was also teaching sixth grade, so to see the kids now and to be able to give back to the community, it’s just fantastic,” said Murray.



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them.

