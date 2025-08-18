Riverview community on edge after woman killed, body found near Gandy Bridge

A Riverview community is on edge after a neighbor was killed over the weekend.

Hillsborough County deputies said a person was killed inside a home on Maybrook Avenue, Friday night, and then someone moved the body near Weedon Island Preserve off the Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County.

A witness had reportedly seen the homicide and told authorities about it.

WATCH full report by Annette Gutierrez

Community on edge after weekend homicide in riverview

Now, neighbors are worried, saying they are deeply disturbed after learning the woman who lived in the home where the homicide occurred leaves behind children.

"Very uneasy, very uncomfortable," said Ronnie Parmer, a neighbor. "It's very sad that there are disturbed people like that in the world."

Ronnie Parmer lives right next door to the home where deputies were investigating a homicide over the weekend.

Authorities said there is evidence at the home that leads them to believe the crime began there.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with Parmer, and asked him what he heard that night, and he people were arguing next door.

"Sometimes they had arguments over there and stuff like that, so we kind of ignored it, kind of thought it was all normal, but apparently it's spiraled into something worse," said Parmer.

And it's concerning for many who live here, especially with the home being right across the street from Riverview High School.

"We have a lot of children in this complex. And to have a sick person like that come in here and did that murderous act, I mean it was disgusting," said a neighbor who didn't want to share their name for safety reasons.

Some neighbors and parents wanted to remain anonymous because no arrests have been made in this case.

One mom said she is not letting her daughter walk alone to school because of this incident.

"As a parent, it makes me nervous," said a parent waiting to pick up her kids. "Being that this incident is so fresh, I make it my business to be more proactive in being safe, and just bringing her up here myself."

Locals told us the woman who died was a mother with at least two kids. And authorities said there was a juvenile inside the home when they arrived to investigate.

"Makes you feel pretty angry, cause she's a mother, she has children, and I wouldn't have been able to live if that happened to my wife," said Parmer. "It's pretty tragic."

Parmer told us he's being even more vigilant, and so are his neighbors.

"Kind of fearful, very, very fearful, scared," said the man who wanted to remain anonymous.

The medical examiner's office is working to identify the body recovered in Pinellas County.

And we called the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for an update on whether a suspect has been arrested, and a spokesperson said, they can’t say at this time, but that this is an active investigation.