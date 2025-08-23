RUSKIN, Fla. — Taylor and Jared Ramella got married three years ago. The couple needs $28,000 to start IVF treatment.

"After really deep diving into it, we learned IVF was going to be our only option and we were given a pretty big price tag," she said.

Taylor started Ramella's Cottage Corner in May of 2025. She came up with the business idea to fund IVF.

WATCH: Ruskin couple finds unique way to fund IVF journey

"We kind of were saving, saving, saving, but with my husband's lawn business, normal life and bills, our savings we're always diminishing, so I said we got to do something to be able to fund this because we want to grow our family," said Taylor.

Taylor sells baked goods like cookies, brownies, bread and tallow along with other baked goods. She also partnered with other small businesses, including Apollo Beach Bakery and Trezjuko.

"They're so young and are filled with love and positive energy and just so pure the reason behind this and what their hearts want," said Missy Stoothoff, owner of Apollo Beach Bakery.

The business operates on the honor system.

"The community has been nothing but awesome, between being honest, being supportive, sharing, so it's been mind-blowing at the support we've received," said Taylor.

Taylor's husband, Jared, said meeting his wife gave him hope of becoming a father. Nearly 10 years ago, he was paralyzed after a car struck him while he was riding his motorcycle in 2014.

"My mind always went to what I wasn't going to be able to do with a kid. I can't help them with their first steps. I can't chase them or how do I protect them? After I met Taylor, she showed me more of all the things you can still do," said Jared.

Jared said the community supported him after the motorcycle crash and he's grateful for their support once again.

The couple hopes that with every sale, they become one step closer to becoming a mother and father.

"It means the world to us, it means the world to her, it means the world to me," said Jared.

Ramella's Self Serve Cottage Corner is located at 103 1st Avenue Northwest in Ruskin.

Hours of Operation:



Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.