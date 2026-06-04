New details on Plant City quadruple murder, still no arrests

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on a quadruple murder investigation in May.

On May 3, police found a mother and her two children shot in the 300 block of West Tever Street. A short distance away, the children’s grandmother was found shot and killed inside a home on North Burton Street.

The search warrants filed in Hillsborough County court for the home on North Burton Street identify 27-year-old Hailey Dempsey as one of the victims, the first official document naming her as a victim.

Police said surveillance video showed Hailey and her children walking through the neighborhood early the day of the murders, knocking on a door. The children were heard crying through the footage, per the report.

The warrants also say neighbors reported seeing Hailey’s husband, Jay Dempsey, leave the Burton Street home the same morning, wearing what appeared to be body armor, before driving away.

No arrests have been made in the murders.