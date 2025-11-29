Small Business Saturday brings community support to WestShore Plaza in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Holiday spending between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday is expected to surpass $1 trillion this year, and Tampa business owners are eager to share in the surge.

At WestShore Plaza, small business owners are working to remind the community the mall remains open despite redevelopment in the area. Some said they’ve noticed confusion among shoppers who assume store closures.

Two shop owners spoke about the importance of Small Business Saturday, which encourages residents to support local retailers. They described the event as a chance to strengthen customer relationships and showcase what makes their businesses unique.

"We've kinda taken a whole new approach with that by building a personal experience as opposed to just a shopping experience," said Erik Wise, owner of Urban Native, "so if I have something that customers are already looking for that I already know they're going to be looking for we'll given a call and send them an email so we do a lot of more one on one persoanl shopping experiences as opposed to someone just walk into the mall."

"If you have a local business that you absolutely love, make sure that you visit your boutique or whatever more often, even if it's to go out and just give a hug or say hi," said Catelia Young with Switching UP Styles.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 and has since become a nationwide push to help local shops compete with large retailers during the holiday season.

For WestShore Plaza’s small businesses, the day offers more than just sales. It’s an opportunity to highlight their role in the Tampa Bay community.