TAMPA, Fla. — A unique art exhibit opens Thursday night at Blake High School, featuring student photographs taken from one of Tampa’s most popular events. It was all made possible thanks to a partnership with the Gasparilla Music Foundation.

Every day inside Joe Papadopoulos’ TV Production and Digital Cinema class, students are learning the art of photography, but this past May, they got to leave the classroom and go on a real assignment capturing the people, fun and music of Riverfest.

Student photographers show off their professional skills at Blake High School

Six students received new state-of-the-art cameras and an all-access pass backstage. It’s all part of the Gasparilla Music Foundation’s Photo Ops Mentorship Program.

“Our studies show the benefits to mental development, to behavior improvements, to all kinds of positive things that come about by being part of the arts, whether its music, photography or any other type of arts,” said Tad Denham with the Gasparilla Music Foundation.

“There is no other program in the county for students at the high school level to go on a professional concert and shoot, have free rein, all access pass,” said Papadopoulos.

From the people to the attractions, to the music, these students were on a mission to capture what makes Riverfest one of Tampa’s most popular events.

“This shot I liked because you could see the passion he puts into playing his music,” said 11th grader Keegan McDaniel, explaining photographs taken of some of the musicians.

“I tried to capture the emotion from the crowds, and this was a really exciting shoot because of all the bubbles,” said 11th grader Cisco Betances about one of his photos.

For some of these students, it was the first time taking photos that didn’t involve an iPhone.

“So, to have it physically in my hand and being able to explore and take shots by myself was an amazing experience,” said 10th grader Jazzlyn Robinson.

Before becoming a teacher, Papadopoulos was a photographer with Tampa Bay 28. He knows how important an opportunity like this can be.

“They are going to have images on their portfolio that no other high school student in the county or in the state will have,” said Papadopoulos.

A total of 60 photographs, 10 from each student, will now be on display for the entire community to see Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blake High School 501Gallery. They call the show Riverfest Reflections.



