Tampa activists and scientists recognized in award-winning documentary about pollution

TAMPA. FLA. — An award-winning documentary film, shot right here in Tampa Bay, about the impact of water pollution on African American communities, is making the rounds nationwide.

Environmental Engineer, Walter Smith, grew up playing in and around McKay Bay in Tampa, but it wasn’t until he was an adult that he realized there was more in the water than meets the eye.

Tampa activists and scientists recognized in documentary about pollution

“You know nobody ever talks about this,” said Smith.

However, this summer, people are talking about it.

“So the name of this film is, “Harm in the Water,” and really we came together to do a project to educate people about nitrogen pollution because nitrogen is an invisible form of pollution that most people are exposed to but don’t really know that much about,” said Maya Burke Assistant Director with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

Burke was one of several local scientists to lend their experience and expertise to the film, which was produced by the group Black in Marine Science.

“And we are tackling it in a way not most researchers do, talking about that human dimension because that’s what makes our work meaningful and important,” said Burke.

That’s where Walter’s passion is captured on screen.

For the past five years, he has been leading something called The Toxic Bus Tour.

“The Toxic Bus Tour is designed to bring together people of all walks of life so they can see and be connected to the issues that surround the pollutants and how they get into the water or into our environment,” said Smith.



Walter said when he was asked to be in the film, it was like his voice in the community was finally being heard.

“I was ecstatic to find out it had reached that pinnacle,” said Smith. ‘“My story and the story of my family members and people that I know personally.”

“This film is actually award-winning, it’s been recognized by an Essence Award, it’s been shown all throughout the country,” said Burke.

On Aug. 19, the film comes full circle, as it’s shown just a short drive from Walter’s home, at the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“I’m hoping that it will spark something in other communities and how they can change it,” said Smith.