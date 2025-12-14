Tampa Bay Moms Group spreads holiday cheer with Stuff the Stocking

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams spent Sunday morning at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa, where the Tampa Bay Moms Group brought holiday spirit to families with their "Stuff the Stocking" event and Tampa's Holiday Market.

The community gathering offered families a chance to shop local while children enjoyed free activities, including face painting, visits with Santa, bounce houses, and crafts. But the event served a deeper purpose beyond holiday fun.

"We have so many amazing small businesses in the community, so we started bringing them out at Christmas, giving people a chance to shop small and support them," said Steffany Rodriguez-Neely, founder of Tampa Bay Moms Group and TBMG Cares. "But then we realized there's not a lot of non-shopping events for kids. So we're like, how can we incorporate kids more? Because what kid wants to get dragged around by their mom shopping all day?"

WFTS

The solution combined shopping with entertainment, creating an experience both parents and children could enjoy.

WFTS

Leslie Rivera attended the event with her daughter Miley, who was excited to meet the Grinch character. Rivera appreciated the community focus of the event.

"We need to shop local," Rivera said. "With this economy, we need that."

Beyond supporting local businesses, the event collected toys and donations for Redeeming Love Foster Closet, ensuring children in foster care receive gifts during the holiday season.

WFTS

Rodriguez-Neely, who has been a foster parent for over 10 years, understands the importance of bringing joy to children during difficult times.

"I know especially this time of year when kids are coming in, it's such a hard time for them to be away from their families, and it's such a small little bit of comfort to have something new," Rodriguez-Neely said. "It means the world to us to see the joy that it could bring somebody, especially when they're going through a difficult time."

The Tampa Bay Moms Group hosts similar community events throughout the year, each supporting different charitable causes. The organization has grown significantly over the past decade, reflecting the community's enthusiasm for events that combine family fun with local support.

WFTS