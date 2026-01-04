Tampa Bay split over U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Maduro as community celebrates, activists protest

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro today has ignited passionate responses across Tampa Bay, with some celebrating what they see as a step toward Venezuelan freedom while others protest American intervention.

The dramatic development brought mixed emotions to the local Venezuelan community and political activists, creating scenes of both joy and outrage throughout Saturday.

Celebrations among Venezuelan community

Dr. Norma Reno, president of Comandito Tampa, expressed overwhelming gratitude for the military action.

"A lot of emotion, very grateful," Reno said. "This is a problem we have had for so long and we knew that the first step was to take Maduro out."

Comandito Tampa, which translates to "a little command in Tampa," represents a small but determined group fighting for Venezuela's freedom. Members gathered Saturday to sing and celebrate what they view as a major breakthrough.

Reno emphasized the dire economic conditions that have plagued Venezuela under Maduro's leadership.

"If you have people that are making $2 a month salary, you know that they cannot survive for too long, so everybody was waiting for the United States knowing that there wasn't anybody else that they could trust," Reno said.

She believes continued U.S. involvement is crucial for a successful transition of power.

"If the United States doesn't stay there the transition will never occur. They have to be there they have to take care that the transition goes as smoothly as possible and the president elect can go in power again so Venezuela can be saved," Reno said.

Protests against U.S. intervention

Not everyone in Tampa Bay supports the military action. Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation of Tampa Bay organized protests against Maduro's capture and U.S. involvement in Venezuelan affairs.

Ali Abdel-Qader, an organizer with the group, strongly opposed American intervention.

"We completely reject the idea that the US should be able to dictate what happens in Venezuela," Abdel-Qader said. "We stand against the war machine."

The protesters specifically criticized U.S. interest in Venezuelan oil resources.

"The oil in Venezuela belongs to the people of Venezuela and the US does not have any right to invade their country, to occupy their country, and to say who gets to run Venezuela. That's for the Venezuelan people to decide," Abdel-Qader said.

Protester Turner Guzzle acknowledged Maduro's shortcomings while maintaining that regime change should not come from external forces.

"While Maduro is not the best leader, and I think there could be better, it's not the place of the United States to replace the regime," Guzzle said.

Despite their opposing views, both sides agree that Maduro's capture represents just the beginning of what promises to be a complex and ongoing situation.



