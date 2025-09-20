Tampa Catholics gather in bid for largest faith event

TAMPA, Fla. — Catholics from across the Tampa Bay area gathered at Benchmark International Arena, formerly known as Amalie Arena, on Saturday for "Bay of the Holy Spirit Day."

Organizers hoped to draw the largest gathering of Catholics ever held in the region’s history. The celebration featured worship, community fellowship, and messages of faith, with attendees coming from across the five counties that make up the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg: Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.

As of 2023, the diocese reported serving about 500,000 Catholics, with roughly 280,000 of them registered.