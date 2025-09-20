Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Catholics gather in bid for largest faith event

Catholics from across the Tampa Bay area gathered at Benchmark International Arena, formerly known as Amalie Arena, on Saturday for "Bay of the Holy Spirit Day."
Tampa Catholics gather in bid for largest faith event
NEW CHURCH STUFF RECORDING.mp4.00_00_26_37.Still001.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Catholics from across the Tampa Bay area gathered at Benchmark International Arena, formerly known as Amalie Arena, on Saturday for "Bay of the Holy Spirit Day."

WATCH: Tampa Catholics gather in bid for largest faith event

Tampa Catholics gather in bid for largest faith event

Organizers hoped to draw the largest gathering of Catholics ever held in the region’s history. The celebration featured worship, community fellowship, and messages of faith, with attendees coming from across the five counties that make up the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg: Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.

As of 2023, the diocese reported serving about 500,000 Catholics, with roughly 280,000 of them registered.

“It's been a little stressful. I don't know when I'll be able to do it.”
The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is hearing from Floridians who want a COVID vaccine but still can’t find a pharmacy giving out the shot.

Can you get the COVID vaccine in FL? Apparently, you can but it’s complicated

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.