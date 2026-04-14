Tampa Earth Fair features dozens of interactive booths, ways to learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will have its first annual City of Tampa Earth Fair this weekend.

The event will have dozens of interactive booths, educational sessions and wellness sessions.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had Jessica Serre with the City of Tampa on Denis Phillips Live and said they will have classes to learn how to do Florida-Friendly Landscaping. The City of Tampa is under lawn-watering restrictions and Florida-Friendly Landscaping could be an alternative to water-intensive lawns.

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Denis Phillips Live Florida-Friendly landscaping

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 19

Where: Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.