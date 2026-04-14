Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Earth Fair features dozens of interactive booths, ways to learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had Jessica Serre with the City of Tampa on Denis Phillips Live and talked about the City of Tampa Earth Fair.
Denis Phillips live Earth Fair
Tampa Earth Fair offers ways to learn about Florida-Friendly landscaping
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will have its first annual City of Tampa Earth Fair this weekend.

The event will have dozens of interactive booths, educational sessions and wellness sessions.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had Jessica Serre with the City of Tampa on Denis Phillips Live and said they will have classes to learn how to do Florida-Friendly Landscaping. The City of Tampa is under lawn-watering restrictions and Florida-Friendly Landscaping could be an alternative to water-intensive lawns.

Watch more

Denis Phillips Live Florida-Friendly landscaping

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 19

Where: Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran

The Pope criticized the war in Iran, prompting a response from President Trump on Truth Social. Local parishioners in New Tampa are sharing their thoughts on the ongoing war of words.

Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.