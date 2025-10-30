Tampa General Hospital and Casa Ybor to build new hospital and clinic in historic Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital and developer Darryl Shaw announced plans Thursday to build a hospital, clinic, and medical office building in east Ybor City.

The project, revealed during a Tampa City Council meeting, is part of Shaw’s broader revitalization vision for Ybor City. Shaw, CEO of Casa Ybor, said the hospital will provide convenient access to exceptional care for new residents, professionals, and visitors the redevelopment is attracting.

Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said the new site will meet growing demand for care. The proposed facilities will include primary care and urgent care services, office space, ground-level retail, and the potential for hotel and residential units.

“A new hospital and clinical space are designed to meet the growing demand for world-class care, deeply rooted in academic excellence and research,” Couris said. “This marks another milestone in our journey to strengthen the Tampa Medical & Research District and build a thriving inclusive healthcare ecosystem in the city of Tampa.”

The Tampa City Council approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment for Shaw-owned parcels in east Ybor, allowing mixed-use residential and commercial development. Tampa General intends to purchase approximately 10 acres, with an option for an additional 6.45 acres west of the Selmon Expressway Connector between East Adamo Drive and East 4th Avenue.

Adam Smith, Tampa General’s executive vice president and chief ambulatory care officer, emphasized the importance of convenience in health care. “A new Tampa General location in Ybor will ensure that patients don’t have to sacrifice quality for convenience,” Smith said.

The new development will be part of the Tampa Medical & Research District, an expanding hub for health care, life sciences, technology and economic growth anchored by Tampa General and USF Health. Shaw’s revitalization efforts in Ybor also include the Gasworx district, which connects Historic Ybor with surrounding redeveloped areas.