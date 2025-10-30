Tampa girl walks the runway in Global Down Syndrome Foundation fashion show

TAMPA, Fla. — From cancer survivor to fashion designer, Raquel Caramello’s story is truly inspirational and now she is being recognized nationally during Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Raquel was just 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“It was really devastating; nobody wants to ever hear those words, ‘cancer,’” said mother Janet Caramello.

Janet says what her daughter lost in strength and hair, she made up for in compassion and understanding.

“Instead of thinking about herself she was thinking about others and trying to make their cancer journey better,” said Janet.

Raquel started making her own jewelry and delivering it to cancer patients in the hospital. Many of the designs include the triple chevron.

“The triple chevron is actually a symbol that a lot of people that have a loved one with Down Syndrome use,” said Janet. “It has so many symbolic meanings including moving forward, rising up, unity.”

With every piece of jewelry, Raquel includes a special handwritten note, "You Are Beautiful."

“Joyful, happiness and greatness,” is how Raquel summed up her feelings when a patient puts on her jewelry.

Over the past decade, Raquel, now 21, has delivered thousands of pieces of jewelry.

This month, she was recognized by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation when she was asked to walk the runway in Denver, Colorado, during their annual “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself Fashion Show.”

“So right away she said she wanted to design her own dress, she almost immediately had sketches put together,” said Janet.

“I was really nervous about it but I did really good on the runway and I met a famous person who was from Scrubs, and he walked me down,” said Raquel referring to actor John McGinley.

Raquel has even started her own jewelry business, Raquel Beautiful. She hopes to be a voice in the community for all those families out there living with Down syndrome.

“Follow your dreams and make it big,” said Raquel.

“As a mother I think what I am most impressed about is her heart and the way she is so committed to helping others, inspiring others and making a difference,” said Janet.



