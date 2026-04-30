- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon on April 29.
- Greg spoke with a third-grade class about what it's like to be a meteorologist and different careers in STEM.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day.
TPD chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms
Ruth Cate's claims of discrimination and retribution were determined to be "unfounded" in the city's month-long HR investigation.
TPD Chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms