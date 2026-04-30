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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon on April 29.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon on April 29.
  • Greg spoke with a third-grade class about what it's like to be a meteorologist and different careers in STEM.
    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon
  • Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day.

TPD chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms

Ruth Cate's claims of discrimination and retribution were determined to be "unfounded" in the city's month-long HR investigation.

TPD Chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms

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