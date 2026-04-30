Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area to hold prayer service for Zamil Limon

TAMPA, Fla. — The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area (ISTBA) is scheduled to hold a prayer service on Thursday for one of the University of South Florida students who was killed.

The organization said the Salat-ul-Janaza for Zamil Limon will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mosque on East Sligh Avenue on April 30.

ISTBA said the event is open to the public and arrangements are being made to transport Limon's body to his home country, Bangladesh, where the burial will take place.

Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, were last seen on April 16.

On April 23, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) elevated the status of their case to endangered. The following day, on April 24, Limon's remains were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge. The search continues for Bristy.

Limon's roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of Limon and Bristy.

The search continues for Bristy.

In a criminal report affidavit, a body found on April 26, just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge, was clothed in attire matching what Bristy was last seen wearing on surveillance footage. "It should be noted that the body was clothed in similar clothing based on the unique style that Nahida Bristy was last seen in on video surveillance," it said.

As of April 30, authorities have not confirmed whether the remains are Bristy’s.

The University of South Florida will hold a vigil for Limon and Bristy on May 1.