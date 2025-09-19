Tampa police employee suspended for falsifying credentials to help family member get a job: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said it has arrested and suspended an employee for falsifying law enforcement credentials to help a family member get a new job.

Police arrested Angela Antonic on Sept. 18 after an internal investigation found the 42-year-old latent print assistant used her role within TPD to create two Tampa police credentials "for a family member who had turned in his official credentials at the time of his recent resignation," according to officials.

“The arrest of one of our employees is a betrayal of the public trust we work so hard to uphold,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “The conduct of this individual, which was immediately addressed, is a rare exception and does not reflect the integrity and dedication of the hundreds of outstanding men and women who serve this community with honor every single day.”

TPD said it has since recovered the falsified credentials. It also said Antonic, who was hired in 2017, had no previous disciplinary history.

TPD said she was immediately suspended following the arrest, pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.

Antonic was charged with official misconduct falsify records and access computer or electronic device without authority.