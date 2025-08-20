Tampa residents concerned idle crane could collapse if hurricane hits

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While Hurricane Erin is not expected to impact Florida, it serves as a timely reminder that we are now in the peak of hurricane season.

Historically, the highest storm activity occurs between mid-August and mid-October.

In downtown Tampa, a large construction crane has become a source of growing concern. Residents fear that if a storm were to strike the area, the crane located at a stalled construction site could collapse into nearby buildings.

Just last fall, powerful winds from Hurricane Milton toppled a crane into a building in downtown St. Petersburg, raising alarms across the Tampa Bay area.

Now, with another hurricane season underway, some in Tampa worry that history could repeat itself.

The crane in question is located at the site of the unfinished X Tampa apartment project, which has sat idle for nearly two years.

The presence of the idle equipment has prompted safety concerns, especially from those whose properties are nearby.

John Fitzgibbons, a Tampa attorney and part-owner of the Tampa Theatre, said he’s particularly worried about what might happen if a storm hits and the crane is not properly secured.

“Our concern, especially after the St. Petersburg crane collapse last year in the storms, is what would happen if this crane collapsed,” Fitzgibbons said.

He pointed out that the crane has not moved in nearly two years, raising questions about its structural integrity in high winds.

“We don’t want anyone hurt, and we definitely don’t want any property damage, and it’s just hard to get any answers as to what’s going on,” Fitzgibbons said.

We looked into his concerns and learned that KAST Construction, the contractor for the X Tampa project, owns the crane. Construction work stopped back in October 2023.

We reached out to the company, but did not hear back. However, the City of Tampa provided documents showing that the company is still in communication with city officials. According to the documents, the crane was recently inspected and remains in compliance with federal and state safety standards. The city also shared the company’s hurricane preparedness plan, which outlines steps for securing the crane if a storm threatens the area.

That preparedness plan is part of a new Florida law requiring crane operators to have storm procedures in place. The legislation was passed to prevent crane crashes during future storms.