'This is a very lucky store': Tampa shop hopes for another Powerball win as jackpot hits $1.4B

The Powerball keeps climbing! Nobody won on Monday, so it now sits at $1.4 billion dollars — making it the fourth largest in Powerball jackpot history.

And it’s not just the ticket holders who win big. The stores that sell the winning ticket get a bonus too.

"We've had a lot of wins here," said Teresa Fazzolare, the manager of the Carrollwood Market. "This is a very lucky store. I don't know why, maybe because we're off the beaten path."

From scratch-offs to the Powerball jackpot, the Carrollwood Market has a history of winning. And customers have noticed.

"I came here because maybe it’s a lucky store," said Donato Sagarel, a customer.

Fazzolare said the store gets into a sort of frenzy when the jackpots climb – and now that the Powerball is at $1.4 billion, business is booming.

"It's actually a lot busier," said Fazzolare. "They're coming out of the woodwork and they're buying more than just one ticket."

"I just play when the jackpots are high, and everybody’s got the fever," said Anthony Urgovitch, a customer.

Records show that this store off West Village Drive sold a winning $50 million Powerball ticket in 2013.

But it reportedly went unclaimed, so no one got the winnings. Not even the store that sold it.

Workers are holding onto hope a winning ticket gets sold here again.

"We think it's phenomenal when there's a winner," said Fazzolare. "I'd like to see us bring home a big jackpot, a big jackpot like this one here would be wonderful, because it, it does create a lot of excitement... It brings hope back to the area."

And if the winning ticket is sold here, the lottery website said the retailer could receive a maximum of $100,000

"I’m hoping that we do win," said Mike Patel, the Owner of the Carrollwood Market. "$100,000 doesn’t go a long way, but hey, what little we get, we will definitely use it."

