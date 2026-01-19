Thousands line streets of Tampa for annual MLK Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything from marching bands to festive floats to dance troupes and, of course, lots of beads could be found at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday.

Thousands of families lined both sides of the street, excited to reflect and celebrate.

“I think it’s important for the youth to see the contributions that somebody like Martin Luther King Jr. made to make all this possible, you’ve got all kinds of races and people coming together,” said Diamond Sanders, who attended the parade with his children.

Families said it was a little chilly, but nothing was going to keep them from this annual tradition.

“It’s cold but I don’t mind though, so they can experience the togetherness of black history and what MLK stood for,” said father Clifford Pittman.

“The weather is definitely acceptable, I’m a registered New Yorker but I live here now it’s perfectly fine,” said Marsha Marshall.

Every year, the parade has a different theme, and this year's was "Courage is Contagious."

WFTS

“As they get older and they navigate this world, it’s really important for them to know where they stand and how to be confident and move forward and seek community,” said mother Tanaya Wilson.

“I went to the Martin Luther King parade every year, so this was an experience for me that I want them to experience as well, just the culture and celebrating,” said mother Shana Amarquaye.

You could say many people left the parade inspired.

“Because Martin Luther King had a dream and I believe that dream is finally coming true,” Akina-Naomi Kennedy.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.