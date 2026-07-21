Trial date set for former Tampa District 5 candidate after pulling gun at forum

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Hillsborough County District 5 candidate Elvis Piggott was in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing on charges stemming from an incident at a candidate forum last year, where he pulled a gun.

Piggott is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to court documents.

Piggott told Tampa Bay 28's Erik Waxler he pulled the weapon in self-defense after being confronted by family members of candidate Naya Young following the forum at the Tampa Heights Community Center on Oct. 9.

The forum featured Young and Thomas Scott, who were facing each other in the District 5 special runoff election to fill the seat left vacant after Council Member Gwen Henderson’s death in June.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the pre-trial hearing on July 21, where the judge set another pre-trial hearing date for Sept. 15 and a trial start date for Sept. 28.