Truck dumps rock and dirt on Fowler Avenue: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A dump truck lost dirt and rock from its bed, causing a mess on Fowler Avenue on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the dump truck's rear gate wasn't properly secured when it lost a large amount of dirt and rock on eastbound Fowler Avenue, west of Jefferson Road, around 1 p.m.

FHP

No injuries or crashes were reported as a result of the incident.