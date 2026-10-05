Truck dumps rock and dirt on Fowler Avenue: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A dump truck lost dirt and rock from its bed, causing a mess on Fowler Avenue on Monday.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the dump truck's rear gate wasn't properly secured when it lost a large amount of dirt and rock on eastbound Fowler Avenue, west of Jefferson Road, around 1 p.m.
No injuries or crashes were reported as a result of the incident.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.