U.S. Marshal, Florida AG and FDLE deputy to hold press conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Marshall Service for the Middle District of Florida is set to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday to announce the results of a multi-region child rescue operation.

The press conference will be held at the FDLE Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

According to the release, U.S. Marshal William Berger, Attorney General James Uthmeier, DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch, DJJ Secretary Matt Walsh, FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard and NCMEC Executive Director Callahan Walsh will be in attendance.

