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2 NB lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge closed due to police activity: FHP

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HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two inside northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are closed due to police activity in Hillsborough County.

FHP said the lanes are closed at mile marker 35 near the county line and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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