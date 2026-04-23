USF missing grad students considered endangered after missing for week: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it has elevated the status of the missing USF grad students to endangered.

University of South Florida Police Department (USFPD) and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are asking for the public's help in finding Nahida S. Bristy and Zamil Limon, both international doctoral students from Bangladesh, who went missing the morning of April 16 in Tampa.

MORE: HCSO asks for public's help finding 2 missing USF students

Limon was reportedly last seen at his apartment at Avalon Heights around 9 a.m., and Bristy was last seen around 10 a.m. at the Natural and Environmental Science building on the USF campus, where flyers about the missing students are now posted.

On April 17, around 5 p.m., a family friend notified USFPD after being unable to contact both people, and a missing person report was filed.

On April 23, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the agency's forensic unit was requested by the Clearwater Police Department to assist HCSO in a missing person case.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 23, HCSO said, "Recently, information that has come to light has led detectives to consider the two endangered."

If you have any information, please contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.



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