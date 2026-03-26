Brother and sister indicted for placing IED at MacDill Air Force Base: US Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. — Brother and sister have been indicted for placing an IED at MacDill Air Force Base, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida said.

The indictment said Alen Zheng "knowingly made a firearm...and improvised explosive device." His sister, Ann Mary Zheng, 27, is charged with accessory in the incident.

Ann Mary is being held in the Pinellas County jail on a federal warrant. Alen is in China, U.S. State Attorney Gregory Kehoe said.

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Alen Zheng by Tampa Bay 28



Ann Mary Zheng by Tampa Bay 28

MacDill Air Force Base has been the subject of several threats in recent weeks, prompting the base to be placed on Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, a heightened security posture.

On March 25, a Pinellas County man was charged with making a threat involving explosives to MacDill Air Force Base, prompting a lockdown of the base.

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