Ybor's Tampa Pride Parade canceled for 2026 due to funding difficulties: Tampa Pride

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pride announced the 2026 Pride Parade has been canceled.

On the Tampa Pride Facebook page, Tampa Pride said it will implement a one-year hiatus of the annual Tampa Pride Festival and Diversity Parade.

The parade was held in Ybor City and drew tens of thousands of people each year.

Tampa Pride said it has had difficulty obtaining corporate partnerships, county, state and federal grant funding in the current political climate.

Tampa Bay 28 is the media partner for the Tampa Pride Festival and Diversity Parade.