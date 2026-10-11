1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car crashes into Wesley Chapel home

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crashed into a Wesley Chapel home, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Sunday.

FHP officials a 45-year-old Jacksonville man was driving on Angus Valley Drive "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control at the intersection of Dayflower Boulevard and crashed into a nearby home.

The driver died at the scene of the crash from his injuries, according to FHP. The passenger, another adult man, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.

A 57-year-old woman in the home was uninjured, but was taken to the hospital "due to the trauma of the incident," FHP officals said in a statement.

Officials did not provide further information about what may have led up to the crash or about the extent of damage to the home.

This is a developing story that may be updated.