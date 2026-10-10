2 teens seriously injured in golf cart crash in Pasco County, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers suffered serious injuries after a golf cart was struck by a car Friday night in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Overpass Road at Watergrass Parkway in the Wesley Chapel area.

According to FHP, a 14-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel was driving an EZGO golf cart eastbound in the left-turn lane of Overpass Road as she approached the intersection.

A Nissan Maxima driven by a 38-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling westbound on Overpass Road at the same time.

Investigators said the golf cart driver attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Watergrass Parkway while facing a flashing yellow left-turn arrow. The golf cart entered the path of the oncoming Nissan and was struck.

The impact ejected all four occupants of the golf cart, troopers said.

The 14-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. A 15-year-old girl from Odessa, who was riding in the golf cart, also suffered serious injuries and was transported for treatment.

Two 13-year-old boys from Wesley Chapel who were passengers in the golf cart suffered minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital, according to FHP.

The driver of the Nissan was not listed as injured.