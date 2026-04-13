2nd Pasco County school-choice window for 2026-27 school year opens

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools said it has opened a second school-choice window for the 2026-27 school year.
The school choice application window allows parents to apply to schools outside of their zoned area, gifted schools, technical, magnet and more.
Pasco Schools said applications will be open until 4:30 p.m. on April 17.
Family will be notified of acceptance during the notification window May 18-22.
More information, click here.
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