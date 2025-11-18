Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
61-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in Wesley Chapel: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 61-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed with a Jeep Compass on County Road 54, west of Old Pasco Road.

Troopers said the crash happened as the Jeep, driven by a 35-year-old Wesley Chapel woman, exited Retail Road and tried to enter a median turn lane.

The SUV entered the path of the westbound Suzuki motorcycle, resulting in a collision,, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash, FHP said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

