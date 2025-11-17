Pasco County launches major housing recovery program for hurricane victims

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County officials are launching the Better Future Individual Housing Program this week to help residents still dealing with home damage and repair costs from last year’s hurricanes.

For Paulette Brody of New Port Richey, the long recovery from Hurricane Helene has been overwhelming. Her home took in nearly four feet of water and another home that belonged to her late mother also flooded.

“And if it wasn’t for a few friends coming by because we don’t really have family, everybody’s gone. And then my husband got sick right away. So it’s really been rough. Very, very rough,” Brody said.

“So we lost two houses. Two cars,” she said. Brody and her husband are selling their house as is while struggling to get assistance, she said.

“I’ve applied for everything up the wazoo. FEMA refused us. We had four claims on the house. The hurricane insurance for both houses. But they refused us,” she said.

Pasco County received $585 million dollars in federal relief funds. Chuck Lane, director of the county’s Office of Disaster Recovery Resources, said the Better Future program is designed to help residents who still have unmet needs.

“The money is intended to be after the FEMA money has done its part. After the insurance money has done its part. This is really the last money in and that’s where we are at right now,” Lane said.

Eligibility for the program is income based. A family of four must have a household income below $83,450 to qualify.

“So under that program we are able to fund the repairs to peoples’ homes. If a home is beyond repair and needs to be demolished and rebuilt we can fund that with this money. There are people that repaired their homes on their own and took on that expense. If they are eligible we are able to reimburse them for that,” Lane said.

The county will hold a series of informational meetings beginning Nov. 18 in Holiday, with additional sessions in New Port Richey, Hudson, Zephyrhills, Dade City and Land O’ Lakes. Applications open Dec. 1.

Brody said she hopes she qualifies for assistance.

“It would be blessing. A real blessing,” she said.

The public meetings will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at 6 p.m.

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex

2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday



West Pasco Government Center

8731 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey



Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson



Alice Hall Community Center

38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills



Historic Pasco County Courthouse

37918 Meridian Ave., Dade City



Land O Lakes Recreation Complex

3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O Lakes

The sessions will include brief presentations followed by opportunities for residents to ask questions about eligibility and the application process. More information is available here.



