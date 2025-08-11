Angeline Academy of Innovation starts off year with some friendly faces

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — School Resource Officer, Kevin Brantley, was the first person to officially greet students and parents as they arrived for the first day of school at Angeline Academy of Innovation on Monday.

“This is my favorite day, coming back, they’re excited to see me, I’m excited to see them,” said Brantley, who has been an SRO for the past 15 years.

He was at Angeline Academy of Innovation when it opened three years ago.

“Traffic the first day is always a little tough just because people are trying to get back set in a routine,” said Brantley.

He says getting to know every student is very important, and building trust starts on day one.

“I probably know 75 to 80 percent of the school by name, and then I get to learn the parents too,” said Brantley.

“He knows the day they have tests, he knows when they are struggling, and he really, really personally engages with them,” said parent Jessica Warren.

Warren has sent four children through the Pasco County school system. She says the biggest challenge is always the same when it comes to the first day.

“Getting out of bed in the morning,” said Warren. “We have a kid who has slept in all summer long, and getting up by 6:45 a.m. and getting out the door by 7:15 a.m. is definitely a chore,” said Warren.

While inside the school, Principal Joanne Glen walks the hallways checking in on every classroom, making sure teachers and students have everything they need to start the year off on the right track.

“This year is special to us because we have our first senior class and so the opportunity to plan, to launch some new traditions, and to celebrate the milestone of graduating our first class, is something we’ve eagerly been working toward,” said Glenn.

Also new this year, students will fall into seven different houses, all with a unique academic theme.

“So we have Opportunity, Intrepid, Spirit, Ingenuity, and so the kids actually picked the names, designed the logos, actually a lot of fun,” said Glenn.

As for Officer Brantley, he just wants to make sure every student knows they have an entire campus rooting for them to succeed.

“The only thing I ask is that they come to school, have fun and are ready to learn,” said Brantley.