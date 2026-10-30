Downtown New Port Richey Halloween event reflects area's growth

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Trick or Treat Downtown New Port Richey began in 2018, when organizers expected only a couple hundred people. Instead, the turnout quickly exceeded expectations.

Report from Erik Waxler:

Trick or Treat Downtown NPR

“We thought we got all dressed up and nobody was going to come to our party. And we were surprised. We ended up having to buy more candy,” said organizer Kacey Atkinson.

Now, Atkinson, her sister Kira and Lia Gallegos prepare for thousands of visitors each year.

The free event has become a popular Halloween tradition, bringing families downtown to collect candy, visit local businesses and enjoy the festivities.

McPherson & Thomas, P.A., has been the event's title sponsor since it began. The law firm also transforms its office into a haunted attraction each year, giving visitors another reason to stop.

“Everybody loves it. We enjoy the giveback to the community. It’s a lot of fun to see everybody walk through,” said paralegal Jennifer Thompson.

Organizers say the event's growth reflects a broader change in how people view downtown New Port Richey.

“When we first started this, there was a really negative connotation about downtown New Port Richey. Now when you hear people talk about New Port Richey it’s really positive. Everybody is excited about it,” said Gallegos.

Main Street and the nearby Railroad Square area have become increasingly popular destinations, particularly on weekends. Organizers say Halloween gives people who may not regularly visit downtown a chance to discover its businesses.

“Sometimes people don’t come down here too often, so it gives people an opportunity to see what we have and all the new businesses that we have,” Kira Atkinson said.

Nathan Ward, owner of Made Artisan Hall, is among the business owners participating in the event. He said community involvement helps build relationships with families and encourages them to support local businesses.

“The more that you are involved in the community is kind of what the parents are looking for. So, they want to support a business that shows your support as well,” Ward said.

Downtown New Port Richey is home to major annual events such as Chasco Fiesta and Cotee River Bike Fest. But organizers say the Halloween celebration has developed an identity of its own, with a focus on bringing families and children together.

This year's Trick or Treat Downtown New Port Richey is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. along Main Street and Grand Boulevard. The event is presented by McPherson & Thomas, P.A., and hosted by The Florida Room.