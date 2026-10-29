Pasco leaders experience challenges of living in poverty through simulation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Steven Spina, president of the Zephyrhills City Council, had a difficult decision to make. Playing the role of a 20-year-old unmarried mother, he had just purchased baby formula and needed money for other expenses.

“I just got formula. And I’m going to have to pawn my couch so I can do some other things,” Spina said.

Pina was among several Pasco County community leaders who participated in a poverty simulation at a New Port Richey church. The exercise challenged participants to navigate the financial pressures and competing responsibilities faced by families living with limited resources.

Carol Montie, with Missouri Community Action Network, led participants through the program and said each person was assigned a family role and given a packet of instructions to guide the simulation.

Participants moved between stations representing community resources and businesses, attempting to get through a simulated week while meeting their families’ needs.

“They have to get resources. They have to get food for their families. They have to keep their utilities on. They have to pay their mortgage. And they have to make their car payment,” Montie said.

The exercise also highlighted the challenges of navigating social services and trying to obtain assistance while facing competing demands.

Joe Brown, a community advocate who works with Harm Reduction Anonymous and the Minority Alliance for Community Action, said he struggled to make progress during the simulation.

“It’s very stressful going to social services,” Brown said. “I haven’t made it anywhere yet, so I’m pretty much done for the day. They just blew the whistle. I gotta go home. I haven’t accomplished anything.”

Brown said his assigned scenario included financial pressure and a partner who was not contributing to rent.

The Community Action Poverty Simulation is designed to help participants better understand the interconnected challenges faced by people living on low incomes. The program encourages participants to reflect on their experiences and consider changes that could help their communities respond to poverty.

“I hope to bring more empathy and understanding and being able to meet people where they are,” Brown said.

Spina said the City of Zephyrhills has programs to help people experiencing homelessness.

"We do recognize we have that need in the community. But I think we're gonna find out we need to do more," Spina said.

The organizers hope participants will take what they learned back to their organizations and communities, using the experience to inform decisions and improve support for people facing financial hardship.

For more information about the Community Action Poverty Simulation, visit povertysimulation.net.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.