FHP releases surveillance photos in fatal Wesley Chapel hit-and-run

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released surveillance images of a suspect and vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 39-year-old pedestrian in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers said the crash happened on Boyette Road north of Vienna Woods Lane when a southbound SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner or similar model, struck the victim Sunday night. The driver fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian with fatal injuries.

A passerby discovered the victim the following morning, just before 7 a.m., and alerted authorities. The newly released photos show the suspect vehicle and driver, including images of the vehicle leaving a Racetrac.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

