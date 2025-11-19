Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist airlifted to area hospital after Pasco County crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY. FLA. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital following a crash along US-301 in Pasco County on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Authorities report around 9 p.m. Nov. 18, a Chevy Trax was going southbound US-301, when a Yamaha motorcycle was headed northbound on US-201. According to FHP. the Trax driven by a 49-year-old Wesley Chapel woman attempted a U-Turn in the path of the motorcyclist just south of SR-56, when the Yamaha was hit by the Trax.

The 33-year-old Zephyrhills man on the Yamaha suffered serious injuries. He was then airlifted to an area hospital, according to FHP.

