Family of DUI crash victim hopes Thursday court hearing brings justice

DADE CITY, Fla. — Nearly two years after 26-year-old Anthony Pivacek was killed in a DUI crash, his family says they are ready for the legal process to finally end.

Pivacek died in July 2024 when a drunk driver hit his truck, causing it to burst into flames. His father, James Pivacek, has traveled from Nashville to Dade City nearly every eight weeks since then for court hearings, determined to represent his son’s memory. “He’s not here to represent himself, so I have to be here,” James said, adding that each trip forces him to relive painful memories.

The man accused, Kevin Marshall, faces multiple felony charges in connection with the crash. At the last hearing in August, a judge set a February 5 deadline for a plea deal; otherwise, the case would go to trial on February 9. Marshall’s attorney, Justin Petredis, says he expects the case to be resolved without trial, with his client prepared to accept a “significant prison sentence” followed by probation.

While Petredis described Marshall as a family man with five children and no prior criminal record, he acknowledged the seriousness of the crime and the harm it caused both families. “These crimes are terrible because they break up two families,” he said.

The judge is scheduled to decide Marshall’s sentence on Thursday morning in Dade City. The Pivacek family says they hope that the hearing will be their last and that justice will finally be served.



