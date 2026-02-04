Cold snap strains Pasco County homeless as shelter offers refuge

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — The past weeks have been especially difficult for people experiencing homelessness as cold temperatures dropped to dangerous levels across Pasco County.

Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler visited Shady Hills Mission Chapel, where a cold weather shelter has been helping people get through the freezing nights.

Gary Johnson knows what it is like to be out in the cold.

"I've been there in the freezing cold. Waking up numb and frozen. It's a horrible feeling. It really is."

Waxler first met Johnson a year ago at Shady Hills Mission Chapel, where he was staying while homeless and seeking shelter from the cold.

Now, Johnson said his life has improved. He is healthier and living in a converted school bus.

"I took nine seats out of the back area. I sleep on a lazy boy. I just push it back. I have a heavy blanket, and it's comfortable."

But with temperatures recently dropping into the 20s and 30s, Johnson said the bus is not warm enough. He has once again turned to the shelter for safety.

"If I would have had to stay any time in that school bus, I would have been dead. I wouldn't have been able to survive."

During the cold snap, the church has taken in nearly 30 families each night, working to find warm places for as many people as possible.

"And we've been able to successfully get folks placed or connected to a shelter that is more permanent or transitional in nature that has the services that work well with what they have going on,” said Pastor Jen Kerouac.

Waxler also spoke with Jared Veals, whom he interviewed last year as Veals struggled to find stable housing.

Veals said he recently experienced a major setback in his recovery and is starting over. He has once again found warmth at the church.

"Shady Hills Chapel has been incredible. The overflowing of donations. Just the understanding of people."

While the cold weather will soon pass, organizers said the struggle to find long-term stability continues.

Johnson said he has a job prospect that could provide more stability. Veals also hopes for a new job and said he is feeling optimistic.

"I'm coming back out of my ashes, and I am on fire,” Veals said.

For questions about the shelter or volunteering at Shady Hills Mission Chapel, call 727-856-2948.



