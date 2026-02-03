Mother mourns son who survived years after abuse but never recovered

HUDSON, Fla. — It is a story Tampa Bay 28 Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler has followed for about 14 years.

In 2012, Waxler spoke with Leann Rodriguez, who was seeking justice for her son Lukaz Gelb. A jury later found Jonathan Gelb guilty of aggravated child abuse for shaking Lukaz so violently as a baby that he was left severely disabled.

Doctors initially believed Lukaz would not survive his injuries. Instead, he lived far longer than most thought possible.

Rodriguez recently contacted Waxler with the news that her son had died.

"He just kept shutting them down every time, and he just kept fighting."

Lukaz did not live just hours or days longer than expected. He lived for years. On Jan. 3, Lukaz died of an infection. He was 17.

"They came and got me and took me into his room and asked me if I wanted to honor the DNR. And of course, I said yes. I didn't want to see him in pain anymore."

Lukaz’s father, Jonathan Gelb, was found guilty of aggravated child abuse in Pasco County in 2012 and has been in prison serving a 30-year sentence. Rodriguez said he should remain there.

"Do you think he ever deserves to get out?"

"No, not even a little."

Waxler was in court when prosecutors described the case as one of the worst child abuse cases they had ever seen. The injuries occurred while Rodriguez was at work and Gelb was caring for their son. Doctors said the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

During sentencing, Lukaz’s grandfather spoke on behalf of the then 3-year-old child.

"Didn't you love me? I only cried because I was hungry and needed my diaper changed."

Lukaz, nicknamed Lucky, spent his life in a wheelchair. He was blind and unable to communicate or eat on his own.

Rodriguez said her son was surrounded by love throughout his life.

"When he entered into a room he genuinely made people smile, seeing how much he'd gone through. Everything he lived for. He made a lot of people happy."

Rodriguez said she continues to struggle with the pain of knowing what her son endured.

"Watching his sister and some of his cousins doing those things, he should have been able to do. Playing football or basketball. Running around. Driving people crazy. Hanging out with his older brothers. Things that he didn't get to enjoy."

Despite her grief, Rodriguez said she wanted to speak publicly not only to honor Lukaz, but to remind others of the consequences when anger turns violent.

"There's no reason to take it out on a child who has no choice. Walk away. No child deserves that."



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.