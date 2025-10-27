Girl Scout saves father's life thanks to first aid training, receives Medal of Honor

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — It’s one of the most prestigious honors a Girl Scout can receive, the Medal of Honor. This year, 25 of them were awarded nationwide, and one recipient was an 11-year-old living right here in Tampa Bay.

Maggie Lewandowski never realized how happy she would be to be doing homework with her father. In June 2024, she almost lost him forever.

“I just woke up to him calling my name, and I went to his bedroom, and he looked like he was really sick, so he needed me to get him a glass of water and his phone,” said Maggie.

Maggie would soon find out that her father, Greg, was suffering a stroke inside their Land O' Lakes home.

“Then we called 911 together, we both answered the questions that they needed to know, and I did everything that they told me to, including unlocking the door and eventually leading the paramedics to his room,” said Maggie.

“She said she was the calm one, I was a little upset and frantic, not knowing what was going on,” said Greg.

Because of Maggie’s quick actions, her dad made it to the hospital in time and is now back home on the road to recovery.

“Just the ability for her to come to action when I needed her most,” said Greg. “It’s pretty humbling to have your daughter take care of you when you are used to taking care of her, but she came through.”

When asked how Maggie was able to stay so cool under such pressure, she immediately pointed to her Girl Scout First Aid Badge, which she received just a few weeks before the emergency.

“I just feel like Girl Scouts gave me like a lot of discipline to stay calm and not have a panic attack,” said Maggie. “I’m really proud, but I’m also just really happy that my dad is OK.”

Earlier this year, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida recognized Maggie’s heroic actions with the Medal of Honor.

“The highest award that you can get in all of Girl Scouts, and they only gave out 25 this year in the whole country,” said Maggie.

“She is so deserving, this is such a disciplined and responsible kid right here, so I’m very proud of her, love this girl,” said Greg.

This father and daughter hope to be a voice in the community for Girl Scouts everywhere.

“I feel like every badge that you earn, you learn a new skill that will help you push through life,” said Maggie. “And you can even save a life.”



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them.

