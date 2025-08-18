“He was not 'unknown'”: Family fights for justice after DUI crash kills 26-year-old son in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — "He was not an unknown man" — that was in the email sent to us from the family of 26-year-old Anthony Pivacek, who was killed in DUI crash last year.

His family tells us Anthony left a mark on this world.

"I look up to Anthony," said Andre Pivacek about his brother. "...He['d] take his own shirt off his back and give it to a person he didn't even know."

"Anthony was a special one," said Brandon Pack about his best friend. "...His heart was too big for this world."

"It's like he's really been an inspiration for me," said James Pivacek about his son. "...Very proud of the man that he became."

Anthony was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, and a friend to many.

"I mean, he was the ultimate - he's everybody's best friend," said James.

But a year ago, we didn't know who he was.

When we originally reported this deadly DUI crash on July 28, last year, the driver was listed as “unknown.”

Florida Highway Patrol said a truck had flipped, caught fire, and left behind a burnt, unidentified body in the driver's seat.

"It really broke my heart," said Brandon.

But to those who loved him, Anthony was never “unknown.”

His family reached out to us — wanting to put a name and a face to the man who died that day.

"He was not unknown," said James. "He was well-known by many."

Anthony was a Nashville native who moved to Tampa to help his father grow his appliance business.

And just two weeks before the crash, his family said he was baptized.

"That's given me a lot of peace," said James.

But they are still fighting for justice.

More than a year later and six court hearings in, there is still no plea from the man who is accused of driving drunk and killing Anthony.

"Imagine that somebody could potentially take somebody super important in your life, and be out of jail the next day, less than the cost of flowers at a funeral, and they're out of jail," said James. "That's a tough one to swallow."

The anguish and outrage continue to grow.

"I'm disappointed, honestly," said Andre.

"I'm frustrated that no matter how much time he gets, he's gonna go home one day," said James. "Anthony's not coming home. And that is difficult."

Now their message to others - don't drink and drive.

"No Uber drive is ever worth more than anybody's life," said Brandon.

The next court date is set for Tuesday, Aug 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Anthony's family set up a GoFundMe to help honor his name with a memorial.