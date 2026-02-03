Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lost dog 'Maximum' found by Florida trooper in Hudson: FHP

HUDSON, Fla. — A German Shepherd named Maximum is ready to go home, but he needs your help!

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper said he found the German shepherd while conducting traffic enforcement on Little Road in the Hudson area, near the Highlands Community. The dog had a collar identifying him as “Maximum.”

Troopers said Maximum was friendly and cooperative, quickly winning over the officer who found him.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to reunite Maximum with his owner. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347).

