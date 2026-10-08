MISSING CHILD ALERT: 3-year-old child missing from the Zephyrhills area: FDLE

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old child last seen in the Zephyrhills area.

Abigail Masartis was last seen in the 6800 block of Gall Boulevard on Sept. 29.

The child may be in the company of Nicholas Masartis, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes and Olivia Dotson, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, unknown weight, sandy hair and blue eyes.

FDLE

FDLE said Abigail is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair and unknown eyes who was last seen wearing a one-piece pink bathing suit.

If located, law enforcement advises not to approach and to contact law enforcement immediately.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.