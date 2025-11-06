Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Motorcyclist killed in vehicle crash in Holiday area in Pasco County: FHP

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after a crash in Holiday on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a vehicle and a motorcycle were approaching Grand Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. The motorcycle was going westbound on Perrine Ranch Road and the vehicle was going eastbound on Sunray Drive.

The vehicle was making a left turn onto Grand Boulevard and struck the motorcycle traveling in the other direction, FHP said.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries in the crash.

