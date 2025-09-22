'This has made my day': Pasco cancer patient gets special surprise call ahead of fundraising event

TRINITY, Fla. — Denise O’Brien has not had much to get excited about lately.

But during a conversation about her ongoing fight with cancer, she got a surprise video call from Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips.

“Oh my god! Hi!” O’Brien exclaimed as she recognized his voice coming from the phone.

Calling her a big fan is an understatement.

“I look up your website every morning to see what the weather is,” she told Phillips.

O’Brien was first diagnosed with breast cancer 22 years ago. After more than a decade in remission, the cancer returned. She said it has metastasized, and doctors are working to keep it away from her major organs.

Her latest obstacle is a tumor in her eye.

“I’d lost half my vision in my eye. Everything was black. I would wake up in the morning and I was like ‘I don’t want to open my eyes. I don’t want to know how much more is gone. I’m gonna be totally blind,’” she said.

O’Brien and others battling cancer will be getting support in the coming weeks from their community through the West Pasco Pinellas Business Association’s annual Bowling for Boobs fundraiser.

One of the association’s members, Guy Carmeli, who owns Pasta Di Guy in Trinity and Wesley Chapel, is also creating a special dish for October. He will send a portion of the proceeds to help cancer patients.

“From kids to adults. Everyone likes it. It’s something different. And with a great cause,” Carmeli said.

Bowling for Boobs has raised over $200,000 in the past decade to help local families with everyday expenses while they undergo treatment.

“These fundraisers really help you be able to keep your electricity. It helps you keep a good quality of life,” O’Brien said.

Community members who want to donate can visit the West Pasco Pinellas Business Association website or attend the Bowling for Boobs event, which includes raffles, team bowling, and other fundraising activities.

Eventually, O’Brien said goodbye to Phillips after their surprise conversation.

“This has made my day. I did not expect this,” she said.

Before signing off, she shared her own weather prediction.

“There will be no hurricanes. Ok?”

“I hope not,” Phillips replied with a smile.

Bowling For Boobs is September 30 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lane Glo Bowl South in New Port Richey.



