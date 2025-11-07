Pasco County dentists offer free care as push grows for expanded veterans’ dental benefits

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Most U.S. military veterans do not qualify for dental care through the Department of Veterans Affairs, even though oral health plays a major role in overall wellness. Only veterans with a 100% disability rating or certain service-connected conditions are eligible for comprehensive dental benefits through the VA, leaving many former service members without access to basic dental care.

In Pasco County, local dentists are working to change that. Army veteran Jamie Rodriguez said he feels like a new man after receiving free dental care during the Stars, Stripes, and Smiles event.

“I get all the service done in one day and go home. Pain free. A root canal and a crown,” Rodriguez said.

Most importantly, all the work was done at no cost. “There’s a lot of veterans that can’t afford dental right now and it’s just marvelous,” he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Stars, Stripes, and Smiles, organized by Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and dentist and Navy veteran Dr. Zack Kalarickal. “They are getting an exam. They are getting x-rays performed and a diagnosis by our doctors,” Kalarickal said.

The event is now part of a pilot effort connected to the USA Veterans Smiles Program, designed to explore how providing free dental care for veterans can improve their overall health while potentially reducing long-term healthcare costs.

WFTS

“If we get this pilot program done we might be able to see by providing dental care for veterans can we also have healthier lives while saving money without raising the VA budget,” Kalarickal said.

Bilirakis, who represents parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties, has also introduced legislation to expand dental care for veterans nationwide. His proposal would build upon the success of local programs like Stars, Stripes, and Smiles and the USA Veterans Smiles Program to make preventive dental services more accessible for veterans who do not qualify under current VA guidelines.

Stars, Stripes, and Smiles relies on volunteers, including about 20 dentists who bring their own staff, equipment, and supplies, along with dental students from Pasco-Hernando State College where the event is held.

“As we know dental care costs quite a bit. And this service to me is saving me for a few thousand dollars just today coming here,” said Army veteran Troy Roberts.

“It’s a lot of cutbacks in the VA right now. It’s part of life. But it’s a shame,” Rodriguez added.

The goal this year is to serve nearly 70 veterans, but organizers say there are many more on the waiting list.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

