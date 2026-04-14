Pasco County municipal elections see low turnout despite local impact

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Voters in four Pasco County municipalities headed to the polls Tuesday for local races, including contests for two mayoral seats and two commission seats, but turnout is expected to be significantly lower than in recent national elections.

Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said participation could fall between 10 percent and 15 percent, compared to more 82 percent turnout during the 2024 general election.

"That’s a huge differential," he said.

The elections include mayoral races in New Port Richey and Port Richey, a city commission race in Dade City, and a commission race, along with charter amendments, in St. Leo.

Some voters say the lower turnout may be due to a perception that local elections carry less weight, even though outcomes can be decided by a small number of ballots.

“We know that these municipal elections have really been down to 2 or 3 or 4 votes in some cases. So thinking that your vote doesn’t matter is part of the education piece that we really need to help with,” said Robyn Liska, a New Port Richey resident.

Residents say local leadership plays a direct role in shaping issues such as development, traffic, and downtown improvements.

“We want to continue to improve the downtown area and the city itself, and part of that is the mayoral race,” said Nikki Connell, a New Port Richey resident.

“When we talk about change. When you talk about traffic and stuff, the only way to resolve those issues is to get involved locally,” said Vanessa Phillips, a Port Richey resident.

Corley described the gap between national and local turnout as “the irony of turnout,” noting that local officials often have a more immediate impact on residents’ daily lives.

“It almost should be flip-flopped because it truly is ironic in that they are closer to the people and impact our lives more than anybody.”

WFTS

In New Port Richey, four candidates are on the ballot for mayor, while Port Richey voters are also selecting a mayor. Dade City voters are choosing a new city commissioner, and St. Leo voters are deciding both a commission race and proposed charter amendments.

Despite expectations of low turnout, some voters said participation remains important.

“I vote for several reasons. One, I wanna say. And two, I want to reserve my right to complain. And if I wasn’t part of the solution, I have no right to complain," said Kipper Connell.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.