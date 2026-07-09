Pasco County neighbors rally to protect beloved sandhill cranes

ODESSA — For residents of Starkey Ranch in Odessa, sandhill cranes aren't just wildlife. They're neighbors.

The towering birds are a familiar sight throughout the Pasco County community, often strolling along sidewalks and crossing neighborhood streets with their chicks in tow. But as the community has grown, so has the danger they face from speeding and inattentive drivers.

"They are really big, iconic birds, especially for Florida," Starkey Ranch resident Chase Enloe said. "They've really made a comeback."

Sandhill cranes are listed as a threatened species by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and are protected under state law. While vehicle strikes are one of the biggest threats they face in neighborhoods, discarded fishing line can also injure or kill the birds.

After seeing several cranes struck by vehicles, Enloe decided something had to change.

For nearly two years, the high school science teacher organized what she calls a citizen science project, asking neighbors to report where they saw cranes and other wildlife crossing roads and where animals had been hit by vehicles.

The effort produced an impressive amount of data. Between January 2024 and October 2025, residents reported 172 wildlife sightings, including 104 roadkill incidents and 68 live animal crossings. The information was compiled into a map that helped convince the Starkey Ranch homeowners association to purchase and install wildlife crossing signs in key locations throughout the community.

"We've kind of rallied for cranes, especially, but all the animals in the neighborhood," Enloe said. "We want to do something to really protect them."

One of the new signs was installed near the favorite crossing spot of one of the neighborhood's most recognizable birds, affectionately known as "Old Crooked Neck."

"And especially this sign right here is really important because we have a very famous crane here called 'Old Crooked Neck,'" Enloe said. "They have a spinal deformity where their neck kind of crooks. It looks kind of crazy. But they are doing amazing. And they love to cross right here."

The Starkey Ranch effort builds on similar work in nearby Trinity, where wildlife advocate Lexi Vanderweit successfully pushed to have sandhill crane crossing signs installed two years ago. Vanderweit, who runs a Facebook page dedicated to protecting the birds, said seeing cranes killed on local roads inspired her advocacy.

"I just was drawn to them. And seeing them walk on the side of the road and crossing the road. The first time I saw one get killed I was just devastated," she said.

Sandhill cranes are large birds that move at a deliberate pace, conserving energy as they forage for food. That slower movement often leaves them vulnerable as they cross busy neighborhood streets.

Residents hope the new crossing signs will encourage drivers to slow down and give the birds time to safely make it across.

"Just take an extra few seconds to allow them to cross, to allow them to move in the other direction," Vanderweit said. "We just all need to slow down a little bit."